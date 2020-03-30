Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $37.50, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. At the same time, the Dow added 3.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 25.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 34.36% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 14.37% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.12 billion, down 10.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $210.50 billion, which would represent changes of -95.11% and -20.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 89.54% lower. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 349.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.08, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 59.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 252, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.