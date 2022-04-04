Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $83.16, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.03, up 212.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.49 billion, up 41.15% from the prior-year quarter.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $332.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.61% and +16.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.78% higher. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.74, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.