Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $86.10, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.83% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.18% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $3.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 201.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.93 billion, up 37.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.28 per share and revenue of $373.09 billion, which would represent changes of +109.67% and +30.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.96% higher. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.13.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

