Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $59.92, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 7.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 888.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.95 billion, up 53.57% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $269.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1463.64% and +48.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. XOM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.38.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

