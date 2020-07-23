Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.70, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, down 189.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.55 billion, down 51.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.92 per share and revenue of $194.02 billion, which would represent changes of -140.89% and -26.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.61% higher within the past month. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

