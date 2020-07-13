Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $42.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 7.64% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.14% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.61, down 183.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.92 billion, down 50.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $190.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -155.11% and -28.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.57% lower within the past month. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.