Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $41.23, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 3.32% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 21.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2020. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.12 billion, down 10.22% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $210.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -109.33% and -20.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 107.62% lower within the past month. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

