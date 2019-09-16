Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $73.73, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 8.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.92%.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 39.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.90 billion, down 10.06% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $271.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.9% and -6.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.71% lower. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.8, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

