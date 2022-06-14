Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $96.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 5.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, up 152.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.09 billion, up 35.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $371.26 billion, which would represent changes of +84.76% and +29.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.17% lower. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.32, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

