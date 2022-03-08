Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $87.78, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 5.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 216.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $80.07 billion, up 35.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $316.69 billion, which would represent changes of +39.78% and +10.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.59% higher. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.03.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.