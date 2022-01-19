Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $73.11, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 20.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2022. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $80.82 billion, up 73.65% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.18% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.1, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.