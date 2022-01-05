Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $66.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 5.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5766.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $77.31 billion, up 66.11% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.89% higher. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.84, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

