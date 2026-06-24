Exxon Mobil (XOM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $136.90, marking a -2.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.43%.

The stock of oil and natural gas company has fallen by 6.73% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.58% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.96, up 141.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $97.91 billion, up 20.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.86 per share and a revenue of $392.6 billion, representing changes of +69.67% and +18.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.24% higher within the past month. At present, Exxon Mobil boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Exxon Mobil is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 7.33.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.