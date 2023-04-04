Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $115.02, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 2.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2023. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.65 billion, down 5.36% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.84 per share and revenue of $351.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.01% and -15.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.8% lower. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.64, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.