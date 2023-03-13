Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $106.54, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.44 billion, down 3.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $358.7 billion, which would represent changes of -28.31% and -13.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.47, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

