Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $61.05, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 238.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.38 billion, up 75.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $238.75 billion, which would represent changes of +1196.97% and +31.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% higher within the past month. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.45.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

