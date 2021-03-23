Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $55.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 2.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.01% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.97 billion, down 0.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $229.07 billion, which would represent changes of +981.82% and +26.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44.23% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.92, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

