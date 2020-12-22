Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $41.24, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 6.58% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.67% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 102.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.08 billion, down 28.42% from the prior-year quarter.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $182.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -115.56% and -31.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.78% higher. XOM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

