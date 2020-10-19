Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $33.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 9.79% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 136.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.76 billion, down 25.04% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.52 per share and revenue of $181.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -123.11% and -31.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 53.37% lower. XOM is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

