Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $71.18, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 6.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.90 billion, down 10.06% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $271.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.31% and -6.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.75% lower within the past month. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.49, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

