Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $84.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 10.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 16.76% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $3.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 201.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.92 billion, up 37.17% from the prior-year quarter.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.28 per share and revenue of $373.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +109.67% and +30.61%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.45% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.05.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

