Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $74.17, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 21.46% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $1.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6233.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.88 billion, up 78.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.33% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.04, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

