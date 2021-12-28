Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $61.69, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 0.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5766.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.89 billion, up 65.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $277.82 billion, which would represent changes of +1618.18% and +53.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.