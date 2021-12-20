Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $59.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5766.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.89 billion, up 65.21% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $277.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1618.18% and +53.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.67.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

