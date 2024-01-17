Exxon Mobil (XOM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the latest trading day at $96.98, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 5.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 2, 2024. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.18%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.59 billion, showing a 4.02% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.67.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 3.46 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.