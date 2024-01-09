Exxon Mobil (XOM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the latest trading day at $99.67, indicating a -1.24% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas company has risen by 1.3% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.08, signifying a 38.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $91.53 billion, indicating a 4.09% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 3.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.