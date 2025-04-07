Exxon Mobil (XOM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Exxon Mobil (XOM) standing at $102.94, reflecting a -1.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.29% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 16.99% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $85.77 billion, showing a 3.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.22 per share and revenue of $348.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.32% and -0.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.71.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.89. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

