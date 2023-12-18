Exxon Mobil (XOM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reached $101.65, with a +0.74% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Exxon Mobil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.07, indicating a 39.12% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.53 billion, showing a 4.09% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.18 per share and a revenue of $350.72 billion, indicating changes of -34.71% and -15.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% lower. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Exxon Mobil is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.64.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 3.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.