Exxon Mobil (XOM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $158.81, demonstrating a +1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.47%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen an increase of 5.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.67% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.66, indicating a 5.68% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $82.47 billion, showing a 0.8% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.04 per share and a revenue of $331.8 billion, indicating changes of +0.72% and -0.13%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.49% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.87.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.