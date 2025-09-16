Exxon Mobil (XOM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up +2.07% at $114.68. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.27%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.07%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas company have appreciated by 5.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.73, marking a 9.9% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $88.58 billion, indicating a 1.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.69 per share and a revenue of $335.2 billion, demonstrating changes of -14.12% and -4.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.42% higher. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.99, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 2.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

3 Stocks Poised to Lead the AI Software Race

The software market is expected to witness a remarkable growth trajectory worldwide. Advancements in AI, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the rapid expansion of automation and robotics is offering investors an opportunity to unlock significant growth right now.

Which software stocks will soar? Which will fizzle out? Find out in our urgent special report, Software is Eating the World. It examines where the software industry stands now and reveals three favorite software stocks to own

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.