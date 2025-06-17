Exxon Mobil (XOM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $114.00, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.84% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 3.97% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.31%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $81.62 billion, reflecting a 12.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $328.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.57% and -5.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Exxon Mobil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.93.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

