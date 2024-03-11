Exxon Mobil (XOM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (XOM) ending at $109.02, denoting a +0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas company has risen by 6.49% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.22, showcasing a 21.55% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.14 billion, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $352.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.89% and +2.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.49% downward. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.31 for its industry.

One should further note that XOM currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.