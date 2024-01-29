Exxon Mobil (XOM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $103.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas company have appreciated by 3.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.21, indicating a 35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.81 billion, showing a 3.79% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.93% lower. As of now, Exxon Mobil holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.8.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

