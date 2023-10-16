Exxon Mobil (XOM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $109.95, demonstrating a +0.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 5.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, down 47.42% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $88.56 billion, indicating a 20.98% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.38 per share and a revenue of $349.16 billion, demonstrating changes of -33.29% and -15.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.34% increase. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.96.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 3.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.