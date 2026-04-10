Exxon Mobil (WBAG:XOM) Price Target Increased by 20.16% to 145.84

The average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil (WBAG:XOM) has been revised to € 145,84 / share. This is an increase of 20.16% from the prior estimate of € 121,38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 113,35 to a high of € 178,20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.13% from the latest reported closing price of € 134,88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an decrease of 1,095 owner(s) or 19.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 0.59%, an increase of 28.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.88% to 2,758,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 95,923K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,154K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 75,152K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,315K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 70,376K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,038K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 63,363K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 46,605K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,074K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.