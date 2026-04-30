Exxon Mobil vs. Chevron: Tracking Revenue Scale and Stability Over Two Years

Key Points

When examining the past eight quarters of detailed financial performance, it is clear that Exxon Mobil consistently maintains a substantially higher overall revenue baseline than Chevron.

The two companies have experienced mostly stable but slightly declining quarter-over-quarter revenue trajectories throughout the observed two-year reporting period.

Investors evaluating the two companies should carefully watch whether the overall revenue gap between them persists or begins to narrow in upcoming financial quarters.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

Exxon Mobil: Sustaining High Revenue Tiers

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally.

While awaiting a formal shareholder vote on a corporate proposal to relocate its legal headquarters from New Jersey to Texas, it reported an approximately 8% net income margin for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Chevron: Navigating Fluctuating Revenue Cycles

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its upstream and downstream business segments.

It finalized a strategic asset swap with state-owned entities in Venezuela and secured a procedural victory in the United States Supreme Court, while posting an approximately 6% net income margin for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Why Understanding Revenue Trajectories Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income statement revenue line item and serves as a vital, straightforward measure of the total cash a business brings in before deducting its operating expenses.

Comparing Quarterly Revenue Performance for Exxon Mobil and Chevron

Quarter (Period End) Exxon Mobil Revenue Chevron Revenue Q1 2024 (March 2024) $80.4 billion $46.6 billion Q2 2024 (June 2024) $90.0 billion $49.6 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $87.8 billion $48.9 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $81.1 billion $48.3 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $81.1 billion $46.1 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $79.5 billion $44.4 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $83.3 billion $48.2 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $80.0 billion $45.8 billion

Data source: Company filings.

Foolish Take

Exxon Mobil and Chevron are two of the largest and most prominent energy stocks. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that both of these stocks have reported staggering amounts of revenue over the last two years. Here are some key takeaways from those figures.

First, Exxon has consistently generated more revenue than Chevron. Indeed, Exxon’s average quarterly revenue over the last two years is approximately $82.9 billion, while Chevron’s is $47.3 billion, or about 57% of Exxon’s average.

However, despite fluctuations in both companies’ revenue, the ratio between the two has remained relatively stable. For example, Exxon’s most recent quarterly revenue (for the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025) was down about 0.5% from its Q1 2024 figure (for the three months ending on March 31, 2024). Chevron, meanwhile, reported quarterly revenue about 1.7% below its total.

In short, the revenue figures between Exxon and Chevron move largely in tandem with one another and are significantly related to the price of key energy commodities such as crude oil and natural gas.

Indeed, value-oriented investors deciding between Exxon and Chevron will want to consider factors beyond revenue. Operating margin, free cash flow, and the overall health of the balance sheet are key components to examine.

Finally, investors who are interested in Exxon and Chevron should stay tuned — both companies report first-quarter results tomorrow, May 1, 2026.

Should you buy stock in ExxonMobil right now?

Before you buy stock in ExxonMobil, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ExxonMobil wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,797!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,282,815!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.