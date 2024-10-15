Exxon Mobil Unusual Options Activity For October 15

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $457,118, and 19 were calls, valued at $2,092,679.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $145.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $120.00 $945.0K 7.0K 2.9K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.09 $1.97 $1.98 $120.00 $198.0K 17.6K 3.1K XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.9 $11.8 $11.8 $130.00 $178.1K 354 154 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.55 $8.4 $8.4 $115.00 $129.3K 17.4K 538 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.9 $0.8 $0.88 $121.00 $112.4K 2.0K 1.5K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 8,151,644, the XOM's price is down by -2.49%, now at $120.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $126.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank has elevated its stance to Sector Outperform, setting a new price target at $145. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $120. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $120. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $142.

