Exxon Mobil Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $172,165, and 7 are calls, amounting to $516,628.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $125.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Exxon Mobil stands at 7673.56, with a total volume reaching 2,899.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Exxon Mobil, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.0 $11.85 $11.85 $115.00 $316.3K 640 285 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.7 $120.00 $54.7K 5.6K 157 XOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.05 $6.75 $6.89 $125.00 $42.7K 5.2K 62 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.16 $2.07 $2.13 $120.00 $42.6K 24.2K 677 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.35 $3.4 $121.00 $40.4K 551 216

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil Trading volume stands at 4,710,286, with XOM's price down by -1.24%, positioned at $118.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 66 days. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $123.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $127. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

