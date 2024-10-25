Exxon Mobil Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $406,500, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $703,629.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $125.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.55 $9.5 $9.5 $125.00 $280.2K 647 6 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $10.3 $9.8 $9.85 $110.00 $234.4K 296 247 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $10.2 $9.8 $10.07 $110.00 $162.2K 30 246 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.05 $120.00 $126.2K 13.4K 302 XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $3.05 $2.97 $2.98 $117.00 $65.5K 643 135

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,215,083, with XOM's price up by 0.08%, positioned at $119.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $134.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $136. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Scotiabank upgrades its rating to Sector Outperform with a revised price target of $145. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $137. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $130. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $124.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.