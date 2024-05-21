Exxon Mobil Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $530,852, and 3 were calls, valued at $106,623.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $112.0 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $112.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $2.76 $2.73 $2.74 $120.00 $301.4K 8.1K 1.1K XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $1.33 $1.31 $1.32 $121.00 $48.3K 87 541 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $2.8 $2.76 $2.8 $120.00 $42.0K 67 301 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $120.00 $40.5K 3.7K 111 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.85 $5.85 $120.00 $33.9K 802 72

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil Currently trading with a volume of 5,867,328, the XOM's price is down by -0.29%, now at $118.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $136.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $152. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $145. An analyst from HSBC persists with their Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $120. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $128. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $135.

