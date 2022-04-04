Markets
Exxon Mobil To Discontinue Operations At Sakhalin-1 Project

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said, in light of the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia, the company is proceeding with efforts to discontinue operations at the Sakhalin-1 project and is developing steps to exit the venture. Depending on the terms of its exit from Sakhalin, the company may be required to impair its investment in the project up to the full book value of Property, Plant and Equipment of $4 billion.

Exxon Mobil currently intends to furnish its first quarter financial results on April 29, 2022.

