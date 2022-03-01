Exxon Mobil to discontinue operations at Russia's Sakhalin-1

March 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Tuesday it is starting a process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia.

The company said it would not invest in new developments in Russia.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

