Exxon Mobil to discontinue operations at Russia's Sakhalin-1

Shivani Tanna Reuters
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it is starting a process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia.

The company said it would not invest in new developments in Russia.

