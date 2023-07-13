Exxon Mobil To Acquire Denbury Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc. (DEN). in an all-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion, or $89.45 per share. Denbury shareholders will receive 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil for each Denbury share. Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage and Enhanced Oil Recovery in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.

"Acquiring Denbury reflects our determination to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by serving a range of hard-to-decarbonize industries with a comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration offering," said Darren Woods, CEO.

