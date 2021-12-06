Exxon Mobil to achieve net zero GHG emissions in Permian operations by 2030

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Monday it plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas GHG) emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian basin by 2030, expanding its emission-reduction plans for unconventional operations in New Mexico and Texas.

