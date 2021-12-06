US Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil to achieve net zero GHG emissions in Permian operations by 2030

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas GHG) emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian basin by 2030, expanding its emission-reduction plans for unconventional operations in New Mexico and Texas.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

