Exxon Mobil starts building $10 bln China petchem complex - Xinhua

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N kicked off construction on Wednesday of its $10 billion petrochemical complex in south Chinese city Huizhou, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The complex, which consists of a 1.6 million tonnes per year ethylene facility, is one of the few mega petrochemical projects in China wholly owned by a foreign investor.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)

