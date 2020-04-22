US Markets
Exxon Mobil starts building $10 bln China petchem complex - Xinhua

Chen Aizhu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N kicked off construction on Wednesday of its $10 billion petrochemical complex in south Chinese city Huizhou, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The complex, which consists of a 1.6 million tonnes per year ethylene facility, is one of the few mega petrochemical projects in China wholly owned by a foreign investor.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

