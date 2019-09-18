US Markets

Exxon Mobil seeks to sell is Australian Bass Strait oil, gas assets

Sonali Paul Reuters
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it was looking to sell its Bass Strait oil and gas assets in Australia as part of a broader review of assets around the world.

"No agreements have been reached and no buyer has been identified," the company said in a statement, adding that operations would continue as normal throughout the effort to sell the assets.

Exxon has been the largest oil and gas producer in southeastern Australia for half a century from its assets in the Gippsland Basin in the Bass Strait off the state of Victoria.

