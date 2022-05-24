Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year
DAEGU, South Korea, May 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is looking forward to the first export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique later this year as it continues work on the Rovuma project, its head of global LNG Peter Clarke told the World Gas Conference on Tuesday.
The 3.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Coral LNG project operated by Italy's Eni ENI.MI processes natural gas from Area 4 resources in the Rovuma Basin, off Mozambique’s coast.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
