US Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year

Contributor
Florence Tan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Exxon Mobil Corp is looking forward to the first export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique later this year as it continues work on the Rovuma project, its head of global LNG Peter Clarke told the World Gas Conference on Tuesday.

DAEGU, South Korea, May 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is looking forward to the first export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique later this year as it continues work on the Rovuma project, its head of global LNG Peter Clarke told the World Gas Conference on Tuesday.

The 3.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Coral LNG project operated by Italy's Eni ENI.MI processes natural gas from Area 4 resources in the Rovuma Basin, off Mozambique’s coast.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Murali.Anantharaman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular