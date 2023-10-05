News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil Says Higher Prices To Benefit Q3 Profit

October 05, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) expects higher oil and gas prices to have an impact on its third-quarter results, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The growth in prices is estimated to result in third-quarter operating profit in a range of $8.3 billion to $11.4 billion, the reports said. The expected result would be below last year's $19.7 billion, but higher than sequential second quarter's $7.9 billion.

The company also projects increased refining margins in the third quarter, while the expected growth would be partially offset by declining chemical margins.

As per reports, oil and gas operating profits are expected between $5.2 billion and $6.7 billion, compared to last year's $12.4 billion.

The company is scheduled to release its full results on October 27.

Exxon shares Wednesday's regular trading at $111.50, down 3.74 percent. In the after-hours trading, it slipped 0.8 percent further.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.