XOM

Exxon Mobil Reports Before the Open on 11/1 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

October 30, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) XOM next earnings date is projected to be 11/1 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.96/share on $95.61 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Exxon Mobil earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2024 8/2/2024 2.140
Q1 2024 4/26/2024 2.060
Q4 2023 2/2/2024 2.480
Q3 2023 10/27/2023 2.270
Q2 2023 7/28/2023 1.940

The company has the following long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Exxon Mobil has options available that expire November 01st.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the XOM options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Exxon Mobil's current dividend yield is 3.24%, with the following Exxon Mobil Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

