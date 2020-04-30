Exxon Mobil Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Watch for.

Exxon Mobil was already facing investor skepticism before Covid-19 hit, because it had been spending more heavily than its peers to increase production at a time when most oil companies were cutting back. Now the company is in a particularly difficult position, trying to convince investors that it can successfully navigate the new turmoil while maintaining its generous dividend.

Exxon (ticker: XOM) will report its first-quarter earnings on Friday. The company is expected to report earnings of 4 cents per share on $53.5 billion in revenue, down from $63.6 billion a year earlier. Exxon had to cut its capital expenses for the year as Covid-19 lockdowns have caused oil demand and prices to plummet. Its cuts impressed the market, because they were relatively larger than other oil companies’ cuts.

But the spending reductions will still likely leave the company with a gap between its free cash flow and money it needs to pay its dividend. The safety of that dividend remains one of the most important questions investors are asking right now. Exxon CEO Darren Woods has made it clear that keeping it intact is a priority. The stock’s dividend yield is now 7.3%.

Debt markets remain open to the company, giving it more leeway in the months ahead. Exxon raised $9.5 billion earlier this month by selling bonds.

The stock is down 32% this year, though it has risen in the past month on hope that global production cuts will help rebalance the market.

Analysts have been reducing their expectations for Exxon’s earnings as the Covid-19 crisis has escalated. A month ago, they expected the company would earn 31 cents per share in the quarter.

On the call after the earnings release, investors will be listening for updates to Exxon’s earnings expectations and capital budget this year.

